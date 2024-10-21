Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.02. 73,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 326,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSPI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth $19,063,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 839.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 85,828 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

