Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $900.01 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $169,944.65 and approximately $900.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,631.36 or 0.99956635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009996 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

