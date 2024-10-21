James Hambro & Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Insulet by 206.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $37,211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Insulet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.86. The stock had a trading volume of 118,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $128.68 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

