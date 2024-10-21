iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 33194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.