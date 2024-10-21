iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 33194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.