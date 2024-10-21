iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 241431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
