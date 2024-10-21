iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 241431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

