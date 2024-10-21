iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

