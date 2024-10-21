iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 11.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.33. 380,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average of $355.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

