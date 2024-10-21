iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.83 and last traded at $83.59, with a volume of 130247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMIN. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 282.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

