iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 251,395 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

