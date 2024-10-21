iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. 2,755,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

