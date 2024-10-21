iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. 54,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.