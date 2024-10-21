iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.04 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

