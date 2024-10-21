Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,745,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,897,285. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.68 and its 200 day moving average is $465.15.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

