Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 15.0% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $494.47 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.15.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

