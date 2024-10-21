Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 243,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

