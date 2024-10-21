Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,932,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

