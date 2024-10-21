International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,554 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. 1,581,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

