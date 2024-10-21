International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Boosted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $104.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.