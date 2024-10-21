Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 0.9% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,229,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after buying an additional 192,238 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,104,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after buying an additional 156,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $201.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.87 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

