Insider Buying: Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) Insider Purchases £24,750 in Stock

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) insider Richard Staveley acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($32,319.14).

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PRES opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Monday. Pressure Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The company has a market cap of £12.76 million, a PE ratio of -3,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

