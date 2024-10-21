Insider Buying: Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) Insider Purchases £24,750 in Stock

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) insider Richard Staveley acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($32,319.14).
Pressure Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PRES opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Monday. Pressure Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The company has a market cap of £12.76 million, a PE ratio of -3,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58.
About Pressure Technologies
