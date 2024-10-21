Insider Buying: Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PARGet Free Report) insider Matthew Fry acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,450.00 ($20,436.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulfate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharidosis, ross river virus, chikungunya virus, chronic heart failure, allergic respiratory, and acute respiratory distress syndrome diseases.

