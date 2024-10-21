Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Innovotech Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.15.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovotech
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.