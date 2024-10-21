Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,253 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $4,527,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Illumina by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $151.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

