IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 25,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 315,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 8.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

