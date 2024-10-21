Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

HUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Hut 8 stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,248.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 477,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

