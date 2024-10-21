Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 563,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,094.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.