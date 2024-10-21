HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $290,425.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047034 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $288,126.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

