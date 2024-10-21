Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.88 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00005768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $141.61 million and $13,752.12 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,975.51 or 0.99990263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013129 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00066784 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.890731 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,618.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.