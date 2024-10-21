Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,947,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,711,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $22,465,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,548,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

