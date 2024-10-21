Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTC CDDRF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358 shares.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

