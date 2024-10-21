Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTC CDDRF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358 shares.
About Headwater Exploration
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.