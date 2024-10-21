Head to Head Review: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) versus Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Thorne and Artivion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Thorne 0 0 0 0 N/A Artivion 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Artivion has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Artivion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than Hamilton Thorne.

This table compares Hamilton Thorne and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Thorne N/A N/A N/A Artivion -2.22% 3.81% 1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Thorne and Artivion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Thorne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Artivion $376.97 million 3.02 -$30.69 million ($0.24) -113.71

Hamilton Thorne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats Hamilton Thorne on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets. It also provides test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes medical products for reproductive medicine; manufactures bespoke workstations, incubators, and equipment for IVF laboratories; researches, designs, develops, sells, installs, and services in-vitro diagnostic systems; and manufactures ovum pickup needles, catheters, and other devices. Further, the company offers Cell-Tek Microscope Chamber, a product for controlling temperature, air flow, humidification, and air quality; laminar flow workstations, incubators, and related products; and artificial intelligence enabled CASA software, consumables, and image analysis systems for the ART and laboratory markets, as well as capital equipment and consumables, software, and other services. It sells its products and services under Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, MICROPTIC, Gynétics, and Embryotech brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Germany, France, Australia, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as through distributors to fertility clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, educational institutions, and other commercial and academic research establishments in approximately 100 countries. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It offers E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, a stent graft system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

