Head to Head Analysis: Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) versus Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Qantas Airways and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines 7.46% 36.02% 5.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines $60.31 billion 0.60 $4.61 billion $6.95 8.03

This table compares Qantas Airways and Delta Air Lines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Qantas Airways.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qantas Airways and Delta Air Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qantas Airways 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Air Lines 0 0 12 1 3.08

Delta Air Lines has a consensus target price of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Qantas Airways.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Qantas Airways on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qantas Airways

(Get Free Report)

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs. The company operates a fleet of aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands. Qantas Airways Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Mascot, Australia.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app; acts as a reservations specialists; and operates online travel and traditional brick and mortar agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,273 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.