H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $37.27. H World Group shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 86,058 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s payout ratio is 75.16%.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in H World Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in H World Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in H World Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.