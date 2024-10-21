Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE GFF opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,754,045.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,464 shares of company stock worth $17,244,450 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Griffon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,066,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Griffon by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after buying an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

