Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.45. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 144 shares.
Gray Television Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $738.58 million, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
