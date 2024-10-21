Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.45. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 144 shares.

Gray Television Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $738.58 million, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.