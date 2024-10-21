Gravity Price Reaches $0.0329 on Major Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Gravity has a total market cap of $258.13 million and $7.31 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00256580 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03411592 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,000,754.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.