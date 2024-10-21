Gravity (G) Price Reaches $0.0342 on Major Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $268.47 million and $6.75 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:



Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog.



According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03395696 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $10,046,978.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

