Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Holdings Raised by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.65. 293,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,958. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

