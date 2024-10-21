Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,365,000. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

