Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11,939.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

