Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

