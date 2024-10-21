Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 97.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $310.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

