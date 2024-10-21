Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.9% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $201.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average is $186.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

