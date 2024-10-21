Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 299.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $73.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

