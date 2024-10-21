Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,439 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISCG. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 419,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $608.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

