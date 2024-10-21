Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.72 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

