GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.