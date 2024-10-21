GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

