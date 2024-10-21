Gerber LLC Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Gerber LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after buying an additional 383,458 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.62. 682,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average is $191.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

