Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,850. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

