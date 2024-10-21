Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.20. 40,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

